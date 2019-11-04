USD/JPY Current Price: 108.63
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached an all-time high, underpinning the pair.
- US Treasury yields ticked higher on encouraging US-China trade deal developments.
- USD/JPY would try to retest the 109.30 top, bullish breakout more likely now.
The USD/JPY pair has posted a robust comeback this Monday, reaching the 108.60 during the US afternoon, as Wall Street surged, with the Dow Jones reaching a fresh all-time high. US Treasury yields were also up, settling not far below their daily highs, amid encouraging headlines correlated to the US-China trade deal. Japan kick-started the week with a holiday, keeping its macroeconomic calendar empty. This Tuesday, the country will release the October Monetary Base, seen up by 2.9%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair has recovered further after bottoming by the end of the previous week at around the 50% retracement of its October rally, now struggling around the 23.6% retracement of the same bullish run. Technical readings in the 4-hour chart favour additional advances, as the price has managed to surpass all of its moving averages, while technical indicators stand well into positive territory, the Momentum maintaining its bullish slope but the RSI decelerating at around 59. Nevertheless, the risk is skewed to the upside with the market eyeing a retest of the 109.30 price zone.
Support levels: 108.20 107.90 107.65
Resistance levels: 108.95 109.30 109.60
