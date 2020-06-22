USD/JPY Current Price: 106.94
- Investors tore between reopening hopes and fears of a second wave of coronavirus.
- The Japanese June Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI foreseen at 36.9.
- USD/JPY steady near monthly lows as investors remain cautious.
The USD/JPY pair has spent the day lifeless just below the 107.00 level, confined to a tight intraday range. It remains near its monthly low at 106.56, unable to recover despite Wall Street’s advance. The day started in slow motion, with Asian and European indexes holding within negative levels but not far below the daily openings. Speculative interest remained tore between reopening hopes and fears of a second wave of coronavirus. US indexes found support in headlines indicating that the US government is outlining its next coronavirus stimulus package that could exceed $1 trillion.
Early Tuesday, Japan will see the release of the June preliminary estimate of the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 36.9, slightly better than the previous 38.4.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bearish in the short-term, as the 4-hour chart shows that a bearish 20 SMA capped the upside ever since the day started. The mentioned moving average has accelerated south below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator has spent the day hovering around its mid-line, while the RSI stands flat at around 44. At this point, the pair needs to break below 106.60 or advance above 107.30 to become attractive for speculative interest.
Support levels: 106.60 106.25 105.90
Resistance levels: 107.30 107.80 108.20
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD prints fresh multi-day highs above 0.69 on upbeat Australian PMI
The upbeat Australian CBA PMIs offered a further boost to the AUD bulls, as AUD/USD clinches fresh multi-day highs above 0.6900. RBA Governor Lowe's comments underpinned the aussie along with the Wall Street rally.
USD/JPY stays below 107.00 as risk reset sneaks in early Asia
USD/JPY stretches the late-US session pullback moves from 106.96. The yen pair began the week on a positive note while snapping the five-day losing streak. Virus woes loom amid the Sino-American tussle, PMI can offer immediate direction.
BTC/USD breaks above $9,700 in a bullish surge
BTC/USD bulls have remained dominant for six straight sessions to shoot the price of BTC/USD up from $9,286.54 to $9,700, so far this Monday. The SMA 20 is looking to crossover the SMA 50 to chart the bullish cross pattern.
Gold: Recedes from one-month high, $1,751 in focus
Gold prices extend pullback moves from $1,763.22. The bullion’s consolidation from $1,763.22 stays above a short-term support line stretched from Thursday. 200-HMA offers strong downside support during additional declines.
WTI appreciates beyond $40 and approaches multi-month highs
Front-month WTI futures have appreciated more than 2% on Monday to reach prices above $40, reaching prices only a few cents short of June 8 high at $40.40.