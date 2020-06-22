USD/JPY Current Price: 106.94

Investors tore between reopening hopes and fears of a second wave of coronavirus.

The Japanese June Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI foreseen at 36.9.

USD/JPY steady near monthly lows as investors remain cautious.

The USD/JPY pair has spent the day lifeless just below the 107.00 level, confined to a tight intraday range. It remains near its monthly low at 106.56, unable to recover despite Wall Street’s advance. The day started in slow motion, with Asian and European indexes holding within negative levels but not far below the daily openings. Speculative interest remained tore between reopening hopes and fears of a second wave of coronavirus. US indexes found support in headlines indicating that the US government is outlining its next coronavirus stimulus package that could exceed $1 trillion.

Early Tuesday, Japan will see the release of the June preliminary estimate of the Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 36.9, slightly better than the previous 38.4.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bearish in the short-term, as the 4-hour chart shows that a bearish 20 SMA capped the upside ever since the day started. The mentioned moving average has accelerated south below the larger ones. The Momentum indicator has spent the day hovering around its mid-line, while the RSI stands flat at around 44. At this point, the pair needs to break below 106.60 or advance above 107.30 to become attractive for speculative interest.

Support levels: 106.60 106.25 105.90

Resistance levels: 107.30 107.80 108.20