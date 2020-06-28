USD/JPY Current Price: 107.21
- Risk-off kept USD/JPY ranging near monthly lows by the end of the week.
- US Treasury yields fell, with the 10-year Treasury note yield settling at 0.64%.
- USD/JPY neutral in the short-term would resume its decline on a break below 106.60.
The USD/JPY pair managed to hold above the 107.00 level at the end of the week, ending it with modest gains around 107.20. The pair was once again trapped between collapsing equities and demand for the greenback amid markets in a risk-off mood. US indexes closed in the red, losing over 2.0% each, while government debt yields plunged. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note settled at 0.64%, its lowest for the week.
At the end of the week, Japan published Tokyo June inflation at the beginning of the day, which came in at 0.3% YoY, well below the 0.6% expected, although the core reading, which excludes fresh food, met the market’s expectations at 0.2%. This Monday, the country will release May Retail Trade, foreseen at -11.6% from -13.9% previously. Large Retailers’ Sales for the same month are foreseen at -11.7% after printing at -22.1% in April.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is bearish according to the daily chart, as it has spent the week below all of its moving averages. The 20 SMA heads south around the 38.2% retracement of the latest daily slump at 107.50, the immediate resistance. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within negative levels without clear directional strength. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is neutral, trapped between moving averages and Fibonacci levels, as technical indicators turn lower in positive ground.
Support levels: 107.00 106.60 106.25
Resistance levels: 107.50 107.90 108.20
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
