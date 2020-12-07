USD/JPY Current price: 103.97
- US Treasury yields give back most of their Friday’s gains.
- The Japanese Leading Economic Index improved in October.
- USD/JPY failed to recover the upside, increased odds for a bearish breakout.
The USD/JPY pair advanced to 104.30 but was unable to hold on to its intraday gains and finished the day around the 104.00 figure. The dollar met demand on risk-aversion early in Europe but turned negative as US investors reached their trading desks. The dollar was unable to hold on to early gains once the dust around Brexit settled, but the pair remained in the red due to Wall Street´s poor performance. US Treasury yields fell, reflecting the dismal market’s mood.
Japan published the preliminary estimate of the October Leading Economic Index, which came in at 93.8, better than the previous 93.3. The Coincident Index printed at 89.7, improving from an upwardly revised 84.8. This Tuesday, the country will publish the final version of its Q3 Gross Domestic Product and the November Eco Watchers Survey.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is at risk of falling according to intraday technical readings. The 4-hour chart shows that it settled below bearish moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating south below the larger ones. Technical indicators remain below their midlines, with the latest recovery falling short of suggesting further gains ahead. The pair has an immediate support area in the 103.80/90 price zone but would need to clear the 103.50 level to gain bearish traction.
Support levels: 103.85 103.50 103.10
Resistance levels: 104.30 104.75 105.10
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.21 amid stimulus, Brexit, and ECB uncertainties
EUR/USD is trading around 1.21, off the highs, as Brexit and US stimulus talks are in limbo. Tensions are mounting ahead of Thursday´s ECB decision.
GBP/USD slips below 1.34 amid growing Brexit concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.34, falling off the highs ahead of the Brexit summit between UK PM Johnson and EC President von der Leyen. Officials have said the EU and the UK remain far apart.
XAU/USD bounces off lows, still in the red around $1840 region
The upbeat market mood prompted some profit-taking around the safe-haven gold. Hopes for more US fiscal stimulus undermined the USD and extended some support.
Bank of Canada leaves policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected
In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) announced on Wednesday that it left its key rate unchanged at 0.25% following its December policy meeting.
WTI looks firm near $46.00 ahead of EIA
Prices of the barrel of WTI navigate the area of 2-day highs in the vicinity of the $46.00 mark on Wednesday.