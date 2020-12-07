USD/JPY Current price: 103.97

US Treasury yields give back most of their Friday’s gains.

The Japanese Leading Economic Index improved in October.

USD/JPY failed to recover the upside, increased odds for a bearish breakout.

The USD/JPY pair advanced to 104.30 but was unable to hold on to its intraday gains and finished the day around the 104.00 figure. The dollar met demand on risk-aversion early in Europe but turned negative as US investors reached their trading desks. The dollar was unable to hold on to early gains once the dust around Brexit settled, but the pair remained in the red due to Wall Street´s poor performance. US Treasury yields fell, reflecting the dismal market’s mood.

Japan published the preliminary estimate of the October Leading Economic Index, which came in at 93.8, better than the previous 93.3. The Coincident Index printed at 89.7, improving from an upwardly revised 84.8. This Tuesday, the country will publish the final version of its Q3 Gross Domestic Product and the November Eco Watchers Survey.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is at risk of falling according to intraday technical readings. The 4-hour chart shows that it settled below bearish moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating south below the larger ones. Technical indicators remain below their midlines, with the latest recovery falling short of suggesting further gains ahead. The pair has an immediate support area in the 103.80/90 price zone but would need to clear the 103.50 level to gain bearish traction.

Support levels: 103.85 103.50 103.10

Resistance levels: 104.30 104.75 105.10