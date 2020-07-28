USD/JPY Current Price: 105.11
- Market players are now waiting for the US Federal Reserve decision on Wednesday.
- The Japanese macroeconomic calendar had nothing relevant to offer today.
- USD/JPY corrected extreme oversold conditions, but the risk is still skewed to the downside.
The USD/JPY pair has extended its monthly decline to 104.95, trading a few pips above the 105.00 level ahead of the Asian session opening. The pair advanced at the beginning of Tuesday, reaching a daily high of 105.68 as the dollar found temporal support in news related to the new US coronavirus aid-package, which now needs to be approved by Congress. The dollar’s corrective advance, however, was short-lived, as speculative interest continued to sell the currency ahead of first-tier data, starting this Wednesday with the Federal Reserve decision.
Adding pressure on the pair, Japan’s data beat the market’s expectations, with the June Corporate Service Price Index, which improved to 0.8% YoY from 0.5% in the previous month. Also, US Treasury yields edged lower, while US indexes remained under pressure, unable to post intraday gains but little changed on a daily basis. During the upcoming Asian session, Japan won’t publish macroeconomic data, although BOJ’s Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya is scheduled to speak.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading around 105.10, and still at risk of falling. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators have bounced modestly from their daily lows but also that they remain well into negative territory. The 20 SMA, in the meantime, heads lower almost vertically above the current level, now around 105.80. As it was commented on previous updates, the pair has room to extend its decline towards the 104.40 price zone before a relevant bounce could take place.
Support levels: 104.80 104.45 104.00
Resistance levels: 105.50 105.80 106.10
