The USD/JPY pair is neutral in the near term. The 4-hour chart shows that the price has managed to advance above still directionless moving averages, which are confined to a tight 20 pips range. In the meantime, technical indicators remain flat, the Momentum around its midline and the RSI at around 59. The pair bottomed at 109.40 on Tuesday, now the immediate support level, while the bullish potential will increase on a break above 110.25.

Wall Street provided additional support as investors gear up for the Jackson Hole Symposium and possible comments from US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell on the future of tapering. On the data front, Japan published the June Leading Economic Index, which was confirmed at 104.1 as expected. The Coincident Index for the same period was upwardly revised to 94.5. The country will publish the July Corporate Service Price Index on Thursday, foreseen at 1% YoY.

The USD/JPY trades around 110.00 ahead of the Asian opening, regaining some pose amid a better market’s mood denting demand for the safe-haven yen. The pair gained most ground during US trading hours, helped by US Treasury yields, which jumped to fresh weekly highs. The yield on the 10-year note hit 1.35% after standing as low as 1.22% earlier in the day.

