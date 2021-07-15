USD/JPY Current price: 109.95
- Dovish comments from US Federal Reserve´s Powell keep markets in risk-off mode.
- Chinese growth in the second quarter of the year contracted by more than anticipated.
- USD/JPY has pared losses, but the near-term risk is on the downside.
The greenback remains under pressure across the FX board on Thursday, with the demand undermined by the latest comments from US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. In his semi-annual testimony on monetary policy before Congress, Powell repeated its cautious message of maintaining an ultra-loose monetary policy until the economy fully recovers. The USD/JPY pair remains below the 110.00 level, bouncing modestly from a weekly low at 109.70. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields keep retreating while global indexes trade in the red.
During Asian trading hours, China published the Q2 GDP, which contracted from 18.3% in the first quarter to 7.9%, lifting concerns about global economic growth. Japan published the May Tertiary Industry Index, which fell by 2.7% worse than the previous -0.7%.
Fed’s Powell will repeat its testimony this Thursday, but the impact of the event won’t be the same as he will likely repeat the same words. The US will publish Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 19, the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for July, and June Industrial Production.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair trades around 109.95, paring losses but still at risk of falling. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair remains below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA grinding lower and about to cross below the 200 SMA. Technical indicators have bounced modestly from intraday lows, although the RSI remains near oversold levels. Their bullish potential is pretty much null at the time being.
Support levels:109.70 109.25 108.90
Resistance levels: 110.20 110.65 111.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
