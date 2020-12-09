- USD/JPY climbed to a fresh six-day high but lacked follow-through.
- Higher US yields favored the greenback versus the Japanese yen.
The USD/JPY pair moved slightly above its weekly range and posted a fresh six-day high at 104.40 during the New York session. However, the pair failed to sustain gains and retreated back to the 104.20 zone, where it ends the day virtually unchanged. The spike of the USD/JPY was driven by broad-based dollar strength, which was supported by deterioration in risk sentiment and higher US yields.
The short-term technical picture remains tilted to the upside, as the par continues to find stiff support at the 104.00 zone. In the 4-hour chart, technical indicators remain above their midlines, while USD/JPY trades above its main moving averages, except for the 200-period one that is capping the upside around 104.38. A decisive break above this level could drive the pair to the next resistance/target area at 104.75, where the pair peaked on December 2 and November 24. On the flip side, failure to maintain the bullish momentum could give bears an edge and mount pressure on the USD/JPY, with the 104.00 psychological level as the main support. If this level gives up, the pair could drop back to the 103.60 zone.
Support levels: 103.85 103.60 103.10
Resistance levels: 104.40 104.75 105.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
