USD/JPY Current Price: 109.61

Risk appetite underpinned USD/JPY as Wall Street hits record highs.

Japanese data mixed but still signaling economic slowdown.

USD/JPY poised to extend its advance to 110.00 and beyond.

The USD/JPY pair surged in the last trading session of the day, nearing the 109.70 price zone and settling not far below it. The pair spent the first half of the day consolidating around 109.30, unable to rally, but supported by, the US-China trade deal. The upward momentum came alongside encouraging US data, and comments from US President Trump’s advisor, Larry Kudlow, who said that with the agreement, the US would double exports to China. Wall Street rallied to fresh all-time highs with the headlines, while also US Treasury yields advanced, dragging USD/JPY with them.

Japanese data released at the beginning of the day was mixed, as the preliminary estimate of the December Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI beat expectations by printing 48.8, anyway below the previous 48.9. The Tertiary Industry Index fell by 4.6% in October, much worse than the expected 0.7% advance. The Japanese macroeconomic calendar will remain empty this Tuesday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is technically bullish according to the 4-hour chart, as it continues developing above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA, extending its advance above the larger ones. The Momentum indicator has resumed its advance, despite being in overbought territory, while the RSI continues hovering directionless near overbought levels. The pair needs to accelerate through 109.72, December high, to be able to extend its rally to 110.00. Below 109.20, on the other hand, the risk would turn to the downside, with 108.90 as a possible target and a line in the sand.

Support levels: 109.20 108.90 108.60

Resistance levels: 109.75 110.00 110.40