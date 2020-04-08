USD/JPY Current Price: 108.83

Sentiment seesawed alongside coronavirus-related headlines, but USD/JPY didn’t react.

BOJ’s Kuroda is set to speak at a BOJ branch manager’s meeting this Thursday.

USD/JPY maintains its neutral stance sub-1.0900, depends on dollar self-strength or weakness.

The USD/JPY pair fell to 108.50 this Wednesday, to close the day little changed at around 108.70. Advances were capped at the beginning of the day by the sour tone of equities, amid a dismal market mood. The tie changed in US trading hours with American indexes advancing, but the dollar remained out of the market’s favour, leading to some modest losses in USD/JPY. Meanwhile, government bond yields seesawed between gains and losses, to end the day little changed.

Japan published February Machinery Orders at the beginning of the day, which were up in the month by 2.3% while when compared to a year earlier, decreased by 2.4%. The Current Account Balance for the same month posted a larger than expected surplus of ¥3168.8 B. The country won’t release relevant data this Thursday, although BOJ’s Governor Kuroda is set to speak at a BOJ branch manager's meeting, in Tokyo.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading at the lower end of its daily range, with sellers still aligned around a Fibonacci resistance around 109.30. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is trading a few pips below directionless 20 and 100 SMA, while above the 200 SMA. Technical indicators have spent the day hovering around their midlines without directional strength. The pair would need to advance beyond 109.38, the weekly high, to turn bullish, while the risk of a bearish extension will increase on a break below 108.25.

Support levels: 108.25 107.90 107.50

Resistance levels: 109.00 109.40 109.80