USD/JPY Current price: 103.80

BOJ Minutes showed policymakers are open to further easing.

US Consumer Confidence expected to improve modestly to 88.9.

USD/JPY trades below the 104.00 figure, needs to break through 104.39.

The USD/JPY pair keeps trading uneventfully around 103.80, as investors brace for a catalyst. All eyes are on first-tier events in the US, including the US Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy and the preliminary estimate of Q4 GDP later in the week. The market sentiment is sour, as concerns mount around a new US stimulus package, which meets opposition in Congress. Meanwhile, Janet Yellen has been confirmed as US Treasury Secretary.

The Bank of Japan published the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, which showed that policymakers remain open to increase facilities, should the pandemic developments require so. A few members said that they must be vigilant to market moves including FX, amid the dollar weakening vs the yen. The country published the December Corporate Service Price Index, which came in at -0.4%, better than anticipated.

The US session will bring minor housing-related data, and the CB Consumer Confidence index, foreseen at 88.9 from 88.6 previously.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading above the 38.2% retracement of its January rally at 103.70. The short-term picture is neutral-to-bullish, according to the 4-hour chart. The pair is developing above all of its moving averages, while technical indicators are directionless, but within positive levels. Bulls will have better chances on a break above 104.39, this month’s high.

Support levels: 103.70 103.25 102.90

Resistance levels: 104.00 104.40 104.80