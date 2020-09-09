USD/JPY Current price: 106.20
- US Treasury yields and equities turned higher, underpinning USD/JPY.
- Japanese Machine Tools Orders decreased 23.3% in August after a 31.1% slump in July.
- USD/JPY is technically neutral, needs to break below 105.50 or advance beyond 106.70.
The USD/JPY has remained within familiar levels during this third trading day of the week, bottoming at 105.78 to later recover towards the 106.20 price zone, where it stands ahead of the Asian opening. As usual, the sentiment led the way throughout the day, with the pair initially falling on the back of risk-off, later recovering with equities and yields. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note recovered the 0.70% level.
At the beginning of the day, Japan published the preliminary estimate for Machine Tools Orders, which were down in August 23.3%, following a 31.1% slump in the previous month. This Thursday, the country will release July Machinery Orders, seen up 1.9% in the month, after falling 7.6% in June.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is neutral as it has spent over a week around the current levels, confined to tight intraday ranges. The 4-hour chart shows that, after recovering some ground, technical indicators lost their bullish strength, now hovering around their midlines. The pair, in the meantime, is ending the day above its moving averages, which anyway remain directionless. The pair needs to break either above 106.70 or below 105.50 to find some directional momentum.
Support levels: 105.90 105.50 105.10
Resistance levels: 106.35 106.70 107.10
