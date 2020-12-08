USD/JPY Current price: 104.16
- Japanese Gross Domestic Product was upwardly revised to 5.3% QoQ in Q3.
- US Treasury yields edged lower amid the continued increase in local covid cases.
- USD/JPY is technically neutral after posting a modest intraday advance.
The USD/JPY pair posted a modest advance this Tuesday, trading at the end of the US session around 104.15. The pair remained lifeless for most of the day, finding some demand during the American afternoon amid Wall Street’s advance. US Treasury yields, on the other hand, edged lower amid coronavirus-related concerns, as the country keeps reporting record new cases and deaths.
Japanese data was mixed, as the Gross Domestic Product was upwardly revised to 5.3% QoQ in Q3, while the Eco Watchers Survey showed a contraction in the current economic sentiment, from 54.5 to 45.6 in November. The country will release this Wednesday, October Machinery Orders and November Machine Tool Orders.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair maintains a neutral stance in the near-term, with the risk skewed to the downside. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is trading below its 100 SMA although above a flat 20 SMA, both in a 20 pips’ range. Technical indicators have turned flat around their midlines, indicating the absence of speculative interest. The pair needs to advance beyond 105.00 to become bullish, while bears will take control on a break below 103.50.
Support levels: 103.85 103.50 103.10
Resistance levels: 104.30 104.75 105.10
