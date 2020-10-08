USD/JPY Current Price: 106.01
- A quiet session for financial markets on Thursday, keeps price action limited.
- US Initial jobless claims drop less than expected reflecting a weak labor market.
- USD/JPY in a surprisingly small range, moving sideways with a slightly bullish bias.
The USD/JPY pair moved all Thursday in a tight range between 105.90 and 106.10, on a quiet session across financial markets. Higher stocks offered support to the pair. Market sentiment continued to improve after Tuesday’s slide and following the Vice Presidential debate in the US and the FOMC minutes. On Thursday, data showed initial jobless claims came in at 840K, above the 820K expected; and continuing claims dropped more than market consensus to 10.98 million. Analysts still see a weak situation in the labor market, reflected claims at historic high levels despite trending lower.
Expectations about more fiscal stimulus contribute cheered investors. On Friday, economic data to be released includes Overall Household Spending in Japan (August) and in the US, Wholesale Inventories (August).
From a technical point of view, the USD/JPY is hovering around 106.00, still bullish in the short-term with the momentum easing. The 4-hour chart shows price above all its key moving averages, with main technical indicators flattening. A break and a consolidation above 106.10 should strengthen the upside bias. On the flip side, under 105.80 the outlook would point to some consolidation ahead in a lower range, probably between 105.45 and 105.80.
Support levels: 105.80 105.40 105.00
Resistance levels: 106.10 106.55 107.00
