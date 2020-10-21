USD/JPY Current price: 104.51

Broad dollar’s weakness overshadowed higher US Treasury yields.

Japan will publish this Thursday the August All Industry Activity Index.

USD/JPY is trading at fresh monthly lows with no signs of bearish exhaustion.

The USD/JPY pair plunged to 104.33, a fresh October low, as a dollar’s sell-off coupled with the sour tone of equities. European indexes closed in the red, while US ones managed to post some modest intraday gains amid prevalent hopes for an agreement on stimulus within the American Congress. US Treasury yields edged higher at the beginning of the day but ended the day unchanged. Anyway, the dollar remained under pressure, and the USD/JPY pair was able to bounce just modestly from the mentioned low to settle around 104.50.

The Japanese macroeconomic calendar has been quite scarce ever since the week started. This Thursday, the country will publish the All Industry Activity Index for August, previously at 1.3%.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair maintains its bearish stance heading into the Asian session, and there’s room for a steeper decline, particularly if the pair loses the 104.00 level. The 4-hour chart shows that it is developing well below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating south below the larger ones. Technical indicators have stabilized within oversold levels, without signs of bearish exhaustion.

Support levels: 104.30 103.95 103.50

Resistance levels: 104.65 105.00 105.40