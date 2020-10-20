USD/JPY Current price: 105.43

Japan’s macroeconomic calendar to remain empty on Wednesday.

Higher US Treasury yields barely enough to prevent a steeper USD/JPY decline.

USD/JPY maintains its neutral stance, but the risks of a downward move increased.

The USD/JPY pair peaked at 105.74, underpinned by the better tone of Wall Street, and rising US Treasury yields, with that of the 10-year note touched 0.80%, a two-week high, ending the day not far below the level. The pair, however, retreated from the mentioned high to settle in its comfort zone around 105.40, as speculative interest got rid of the greenback.

Japan’s macroeconomic calendar is quite scarce this week, as the country didn’t publish relevant figures this Tuesday and there’s nothing in the docket for Wednesday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has briefly advanced above its 100 and 200 SMA, back below them, a few pips above the current level. The 20 SMA has modestly advanced below the current level, while technical indicators turned south, now challenging their midlines. Despite the pair has been confined to a tight range and maintains its neutral stance, chances are increasingly bearish, given the lack of dollar’s demand.

Support levels: 105.00 104.65 104.20

Resistance levels: 105.80 106.25 106.60