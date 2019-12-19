USD/JPY Current price: 109.51
- US Treasury yields at fresh weekly highs underpinning the USD/JPY.
- Trump´s impeachment exacerbating political uncertainty, majors range bound.
- USD/JPY bullish case prevails, risk to turn south on a break below 108.90.
The USD/JPY pair is trading at around 109.50, unable to attract investors pretty much since the week started. The pair has been confined to a tight range for a third consecutive day, although barely below the December monthly high at 109.72, a sign that bulls retain control. The US House of Representatives impeached President Trump, but it was just enough to put a halt to dollar’s gains.
Wall Street closed mixed, but the three main indexes held around their opening levels. US Treasury yields, however, soared to fresh weekly highs, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note at 1.94%. Both provided support to the pair, limiting declines.
Japan didn’t publish macroeconomic data at the beginning of the day. The US, on the other hand, will reveal several figures, although none capable of triggering relevant moves in the immediate term. The country will publish the Philly Fed Manufacturing Survey, seen in December at 8 from a previous 10.4, and weekly unemployment claims, foreseen improving to 225K. Later in the day, the country will publish Existing Home sales, seen down by 0.2% in November.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is technically neutral-to-bullish, as its hovering just above a mild bullish 20 SMA, which is trying to resume its advance. Technical indicators lack directional strength, the Momentum around its 100 level, and the RSI now easing but around 57. The immediate support is 109.20, but the pair would need to extend its decline below 108.90 to turn bearish. The upside is being capped by sellers aligned in the 109.70 price zone, where the pair met resistance multiple times this month.
Support levels: 109.20 108.90 108.60
Resistance levels: 109.75 110.00 110.40
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
