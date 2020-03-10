USD/JPY is rebounding sharply after Monday’s meltdown to 101.00.

The better mood in the risk complex favours JPY-selling.

US, Japan announced measures to combat the effects of the COVID-19.

After plummeting to the vicinity of 101.00 at the beginning of the week, USD/JPY is now attempting a noticeable recovery to the boundaries of 105.00 the figure, where it lost some impetus.

The improved sentiment in the riskier assets is lifting US yields and lending renewed oxygen to the pair, sponsoring at the same time some outflows from the yen. Both the Japanese and US governments have announced extra measures to battle the negative impact of the coronavirus on both economies, collaborating further with the better mood in the markets on Tuesday.

In the meantime, and despite the rebound, the negative view on the pair looks unchanged, at least in the short-term scenario, as speculations on the likeliness of another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve at the March 17-18 meeting remain well in place and keep the buck under extra scrutiny.

Short-term technical outlook

In light of the current improvement in the global sentiment, the extension and duration of the ongoing rebound in USD/JPY remains to be seen. Indeed, extreme oversold conditions in the pair favour a technical rebound and time will tell whether markets are in presence of a serious rebound or just another ‘dead cat bounce’. On the upside, the 105.00 neighbourhood emerges as the next target of relevance ahead of the critical 200-day SMA in the 108.30 area. If sellers regain control, a breach of recent lows near 101.00 should put the 100.00 support back on the radar.