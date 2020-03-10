- USD/JPY is rebounding sharply after Monday’s meltdown to 101.00.
- The better mood in the risk complex favours JPY-selling.
- US, Japan announced measures to combat the effects of the COVID-19.
After plummeting to the vicinity of 101.00 at the beginning of the week, USD/JPY is now attempting a noticeable recovery to the boundaries of 105.00 the figure, where it lost some impetus.
The improved sentiment in the riskier assets is lifting US yields and lending renewed oxygen to the pair, sponsoring at the same time some outflows from the yen. Both the Japanese and US governments have announced extra measures to battle the negative impact of the coronavirus on both economies, collaborating further with the better mood in the markets on Tuesday.
In the meantime, and despite the rebound, the negative view on the pair looks unchanged, at least in the short-term scenario, as speculations on the likeliness of another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve at the March 17-18 meeting remain well in place and keep the buck under extra scrutiny.
Short-term technical outlook
In light of the current improvement in the global sentiment, the extension and duration of the ongoing rebound in USD/JPY remains to be seen. Indeed, extreme oversold conditions in the pair favour a technical rebound and time will tell whether markets are in presence of a serious rebound or just another ‘dead cat bounce’. On the upside, the 105.00 neighbourhood emerges as the next target of relevance ahead of the critical 200-day SMA in the 108.30 area. If sellers regain control, a breach of recent lows near 101.00 should put the 100.00 support back on the radar.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resuming rise amid doubts over US fiscal stimulus
EUR/USD has resumed its rise after CNBC reported that White House plans for economic response to coronavirus are not there yet. Bond yields and stocks are reversing gains.
USD/JPY retreats from 105 as US economic measures may be delayed
USD/JPY is trading off the highs after CNBC reported that the White House is not ready with an economic response to coronavirus. Earlier, it topped 105 and jumped 250 pips, recovering.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.3050 amid dollar strength, Brexit concerns
GBP/USD has dropped and trades around 1.3050 as the dollar bounces back after the coronavirus-related crash on Monday. Speculation about post-Brexit negotiations and the UK budget are also in play.
Gold: Monday's spinning top suggests buyer exhaustion
Gold printed a seven-year high of $1,703 on Monday but closed the day with a spinning top candle, signaling buyer indecision in the market. A bearish reversal would be confirmed if prices close Tuesday under $1,657 (Monday's low), validating the spinning top candle.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.