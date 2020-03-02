Current price: 107.79

USD/JPY recovered from recent lows but falters around 200-day SMA.

Markets’ sentiment improves following central banks pledge to act.

The USD/JPY pair failed to sustain the short-lived recovery witnessed earlier on Monday and fell back below the 108.00 level, as safe-haven flows and dollar’s weakness continued to favor the downside. USD/JPY hit a fresh YTD low of 107.36 during the Asian session, although it managed to cut losses alongside a bounce in equities. Wall Street indexes recovered some ground after having their worst week since the financial crisis as central bankers from all over the world came up to reassure markets stating their readiness to act. The 10-year US Treasury rate recovered from lows after touching a fresh all-time low of 1.03%.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

Even though the USD/JPY decline took a breather on Monday given oversold conditions, as long as the pair is capped below the 108.40-50 zone the trend remains bearish in the short term. Next support levels are seen at the 107.00 psychological mark and 106.48, October’s monthly low. On the upside, if USD/JPY manages to recover above the 108.50 area, next resistances could be faced at 109.20, 100-day SMA, and the 110.00 psychological level.

Support levels: 107.36 107.00 106.48

Resistance levels: 108.40 109.20 110.00

