USD/JPY Current Price: 107.21
- The risk-off mood receded partially but remains as the main market motor.
- Japan will publish the June Tokyo inflation this Friday, foreseen at 0.6% YoY.
- USD/JPY managed to gain some strength but needs to break the immediate Fibonacci resistance.
The USD/JPY pair extended its recovery to 107.44 amid continued dollar demand on a risk-averse environment, ending the day around 107.20, as the dismal mood somehow receded. US indexes spent most of the session in the green, although not far from their daily opening levels. Treasury yields, however, edged lower amid mounting concerns about a second wave of coronavirus contagions, and stubbornly high levels of weekly unemployment claims in the US.
Japan kick-started the day published the April All Industry Activity Index, which declined 6.4% from the previous -3.4%. Early Friday, Japan will release the June Tokyo CPI foreseen at 0.6% YoY, better than the previous 0.4%. The core reading, which excludes fresh food prices, is foreseen steady at 0.2%.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is gaining upward traction in the short-term, although it still needs to advance beyond the 107.50 Fibonacci resistance level. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is developing above a mildly bullish 20 SMA, while the 100 and 200 SMA converge a few pips above the mentioned Fibonacci resistance. Technical indicators are advancing within positive levels, although with limited strength.
Support levels: 107.00 106.60 106.25
Resistance levels: 107.50 107.90 108.20
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
AUD/USD stable just below 0.6900
The Australian economy is a privileged one within the pandemic context, as the country continues progressing in its reopening plans with little new contagions. In turn, the Aussie seems immune to risk-off moves.
EUR/USD depressed around 1.1220
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1220 after briefly piercing the 1.1200 level earlier in the day. Fears of a second coronavirus wave in the US and to a lesser extent in Europe, favor the greenback.
Bitcoin passes the torch to Ethereum
Bitcoin loses market dominance and gives room for improvement in the Altcoin segment. ETH leaves its side-show role and takes the lead in the market. XRP plays dangerously with disaster and could move toward the $0.14 level.
Gold: There is a very good support zone at $1744.75
Gold has taken a dip as risk sentiment flip flops once again. You can see from the chart below the last time the price broke the chart pattern the price moved swiftly higher.
WTI oil appreciates to levels near $39 following upbeat US data
Front-month WTI futures contracts have bounced up from $37.05 lows on Thursday, to reach session highs near $39 following two consecutive days in red. Better than expected US macroeconomic data has eased investor’s fears about the potential impact of a second COVID-1