USD/JPY Current Price: 107.21

The risk-off mood receded partially but remains as the main market motor.

Japan will publish the June Tokyo inflation this Friday, foreseen at 0.6% YoY.

USD/JPY managed to gain some strength but needs to break the immediate Fibonacci resistance.

The USD/JPY pair extended its recovery to 107.44 amid continued dollar demand on a risk-averse environment, ending the day around 107.20, as the dismal mood somehow receded. US indexes spent most of the session in the green, although not far from their daily opening levels. Treasury yields, however, edged lower amid mounting concerns about a second wave of coronavirus contagions, and stubbornly high levels of weekly unemployment claims in the US.

Japan kick-started the day published the April All Industry Activity Index, which declined 6.4% from the previous -3.4%. Early Friday, Japan will release the June Tokyo CPI foreseen at 0.6% YoY, better than the previous 0.4%. The core reading, which excludes fresh food prices, is foreseen steady at 0.2%.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is gaining upward traction in the short-term, although it still needs to advance beyond the 107.50 Fibonacci resistance level. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is developing above a mildly bullish 20 SMA, while the 100 and 200 SMA converge a few pips above the mentioned Fibonacci resistance. Technical indicators are advancing within positive levels, although with limited strength.

Support levels: 107.00 106.60 106.25

Resistance levels: 107.50 107.90 108.20