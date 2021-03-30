USD/JPY Current price: 110.37

US Treasury yields resumed their advances and reach fresh one-year highs.

Japan’s unemployment rate held steady at 2.9% in March, beating expectations.

USD/JPY at fresh one-year highs and set to continue rallying.

The USD/JPY pair hit 110.38, a fresh one-year high, as government bond yields resumed their advances, trading also a fresh one-year high. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note surged to 1.77%, as investors maintain their cautious mood. Meanwhile, Asian stocks trade in the red, but European indexes are up, posting uneven gains.

Japan published the February Unemployment Rate, which remained at 2.9%, better than the 3.0% expected. Also, Large Retailer Sales declined by less than anticipated, down by 4.7% in February. The US will publish some minor figures and CB Consumer Confidence, foreseen at 96.9 in March from 91.3 in the previous month.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair trades near the mentioned high, overbought in the near-term, although without signs of changing course. In the 4-hour chart, the pair remains above firmly bullish moving averages, while technical indicators consolidate at daily highs, partially losing their bullish momentum. The pair could resume its advance once above 110.40, now the immediate resistance level.

Support levels: 109.95 109.50 109.10

Resistance levels: 110.40 110.85 111.10