USD/JPY Current price: 105.53
- Turmoil in the US related to economic growth and fiscal stimulus keeps the dollar under pressure.
- Sentiment leads the way as the macroeconomic calendar remains scarce.
- USD/JPY is approaching the 61.8% retracement of its latest bullish run.
The American currency remains the weakest, having extended its decline in the Asian session. The USD/JPY pair fell to 105.39, trading now in the 105.50 price zone. The greenback is incapable of lifting its head after the Congress left for holidays without agreeing on a stimulus package, also undermined by concerns about economic growth. Adding to USD/JPY bearish case, Treasury yields continue to give up ground, reflecting increased demand for safe-haven assets. As for macro data, Japan didn’t release any figure overnight. The US session will bring July Building Permits, foreseen up by 1.32M, and Housing Starts for the same month, seen up by 1.24M.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading below the 50% retracement of its latest bullish run at around 105.60, where selling interest is rejecting attempts to advance. In the 4-hour chart, technical indicators reached oversold levels, partially losing their bearish strength, maintaining the risk skewed to the downside. In the mentioned time-frame, the 20 SMA accelerated south and crossed below the 200 SMA, also favoring a downward extension ahead, particularly on a break below 105.25, the 61.8% retracement of the mentioned rally and the immediate support.
Support levels: 105.25 104.85 104.40
Resistance levels: 105.60 105.95 106.35
