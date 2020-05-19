USD/JPY Current price: 107.45

Dismal Japanese data keeps hurting the yen, Mach Industrial Production plunged.

US Federal Reserve´s Powell to testify before the Congress.

USD/JPY neutral-to-bullish in the short-term needs to hold above 107.30.

The USD/JPY pair has extended its advance to 107.58, as the positive mood persisted throughout the Asian session, lead by an outstanding rally in Wall Street. Investors, however, partially paused safe-haven’s selling in the ongoing session, ahead of US Federal Reserve Powell’s testimony before the Congress.

His prepared remarks have already been released late Monday, and, alongside Treasury Secretary Mnuchin’s words, focus on the pandemic and the need for additional relief. "As a society, we should do everything we can to provide relief to those who are suffering for the public good." Nevertheless, more action can come within the Q&A that will extend over the American afternoon.

Japan released March Industrial Production, which fell by 3.7% MoM and by 5.2% when compared to a year earlier, meeting the market’s expectations. Capacity Utilization in the same month contracted 3.6% worse than anticipated. Beyond Powell’s testimony, the US will release April Building Permits and Housing Starts.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading around a flat 200 SMA in its 4-hour chart, while the 20 SMA gains bullish strength below the current level. Technical indicators, however, lack directional strength within positive levels. The pair remains neutral, although the risk is slowly skewing to the upside. The pair would need to hold above 107.30, the immediate support, and accelerate through the 107.70 region to become more attractive for bulls.

Support levels: 107.30 106.90 106.65

Resistance levels: 107.70 108.00 108.40