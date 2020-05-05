USD/JPY Current Price: 106.49
- Japanese markets to remain closed amid the celebration of the Golden Week.
- The JPY appreciated despite a better market mood and the solid performance of equities.
- USD/JPY at risk of falling sharply and approach the 105.00 figure.
The USD/JPY pair edged lower in the last trading session of the day, ending it a couple of pips above its daily low at 106.43. The pair started the day with a firmer tone, amid the predominant upbeat mood, but the recovery stalled ahead of the 107.00 figure. The late decline had no clear catalyst but easing dollar’s demand. Still, Wall Street posted gains, while US Treasury yields ticked modestly higher. Japan’s markets have been closed and will remain so this Wednesday, as the country is going through the so-called Golden Week.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is trading 106.35, the low set last week and the immediate support level. In the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the downside, given that a flat 20 SMA capped the upside throughout the day while the larger moving averages develop above it. Technical indicators remain within negative levels, without clear directional strength. Below the mentioned 106.35 level, a steeper decline is to be expected.
Support levels: 106.35 106.00 105.65
Resistance levels: 106.95 107.30 107.70
