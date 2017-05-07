USD/JPY Forecast: Signs of bull market exhaustion

Daily chart

Resistance: 113.36, 113.69 (previous day’s high), 114.37 (May high), 114.75 (127.2% Fib ext. of June 14 low - June 20 high - June 22 low),

Support: 112.73 (Apr 4 low), 112.53 (10-DMA), 112.44 (1-hour 50-MA + 4-hour 200-MA), 111.74 (50-DMA).

Observations

Failure at symmetrical triangle resistance for three straight days

Hanging Man (Tuesday) followed by a Doji (Wednesday) at triangle resistance (bullish exhaustion)

Potential 50-DMA & 100-DMA bullish crossover

5-DMA and 10-DMA are still sloping upwards

Comments - dip demand likely

Bullish exhaustion noted near the triangle resistance could yield a pull back, although moving average set up indicates the dips to sub-112.50 levels could find fresh bids.

The exhaustion if followed by an end of the day close today below 112.73 (Tuesday’s hanging man low) would signal the top has been made at 113.69.

Upbeat US trade balance and US ISM non-manufacturing employment index could yield a bullish break from the symmetrical triangle pattern. Such a move would confirm a bullish crossover between 50-DMA and 100-DMA and shall open doors for 115.50.

A (potential) weak data could be ignored by the markets if oil rallies sharply, leading to a rise in the long-term US inflation expectations (US 10-year breakeven rate) and a steeper yield curve (widening of the gap between the 10-year yield and 2-yr yield).