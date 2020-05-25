USD/JPY Current Price: 107.71

Japan’s March Leading Economic Index bounced to 84.7 in March.

Japan lifted the state of emergency across the country.

USD/JPY needs to break above 108.08 to become interesting for bulls.

The USD/JPY pair spent most of this first of the week lifeless around the 107.70 level. The pair managed to post a modest intraday advance amid the good performance of Asian equities, although there was no follow-through amid concerns about US-China tensions. At the beginning of the day, Japan released the final version of the March Leading Economic Index, which came in at 84.7, better than the previously estimated 83.8. The Coincident Index for the same month was downwardly revised to 90.2.

On the coronavirus front, Japan has announced it lifted the state of emergency in all the country this Monday. Given that US markets will remain closed, there’s no data scheduled for release in the country. This Tuesday, Japan will release the April Corporate Service Price Index, seen at 1.9% in April, and the All Industry Activity Index for March, foreseen at 0.0% after printing -0.6% in February.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is heading into the Asian session with a neutral short-term technical stance. The 4-hour chart shows that it spent the day hovering just above a flat 20 SMA, which develops above the larger ones, also directionless. Technical indicators, in the meantime, are stuck around their midlines. The pair could turn bullish on a break above 108.08, the high posted last week, while the risk could turn to the downside on a break below 106.90.

Support levels: 107.30 106.90 106.65

Resistance levels: 108.10 108.45 108.80