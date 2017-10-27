USD/JPY Forecast: Short-term consolidation likely
The Dollar-Yen pair clocked a high of 114.45 after the US Q3 GDP printed higher than estimates and pushed the US 10-year treasury yield to a high of 2.477 percent
However, the yield deflated to 2.428 percent. The USD/JPY pair followed suit and fell back to 113.90 levels.
Key observations
- The retreat from 114.45 to 113.90 marked failure to take out the trend line sloping downwards from Aug 2015 high and Dec 2015 high.
- Despite the bullish break above the 2.4 percent earlier this week, the yield has struggled to gather upside traction. Even a better-than-expected US GDP reading, failed to push the yield above 2.5 percent.
Note - Catalan crisis and the resulting haven demand for the treasuries may have pushed yields back to 2.428 percent.
Technicals
Daily chart
- The failure at the long-term descending trend line validates the argument that long-term moving averages initially work as contrarian indicators. The chart above shows bullish 50-day MA and 100-day MA crossover.
- The spot looks set to revisit the rising trend line which is seen offering support around 113.35 levels on Monday.
Weekly chart
- Only an end of the week close above the descending trend line hurdle would signal continuation of the rally from the June 2016 low of 98.79.
Monthly chart
- The monthly chart looks super bullish. A break above the falling trend line would open doors for a sharp rally to the inverse head and shoulders neckline level of 126.40.
US 10-year yield monthly chart
The above chart shows-
- Higher lows pattern
- Bullish RSI
- Inverse head and shoulders pattern
USD/JPY View
- A short-term consolidation in the range of 112.00-114.00 is likely. Dips below 111.27 (upward sloping monthly 50-MA) are likely to be short live, while a break above 114.40 (falling trend line hurdle) should be viewed with caution unless it is accompanied by a rally in the US 10-year yield above 2.5 percent.
- Broader outlook remains constructive as long as the higher lows pattern on the US 10-year treasury yield is intact.
