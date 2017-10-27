USD/JPY Forecast: Short-term consolidation likely

The Dollar-Yen pair clocked a high of 114.45 after the US Q3 GDP printed higher than estimates and pushed the US 10-year treasury yield to a high of 2.477 percent

However, the yield deflated to 2.428 percent. The USD/JPY pair followed suit and fell back to 113.90 levels.

Key observations

The retreat from 114.45 to 113.90 marked failure to take out the trend line sloping downwards from Aug 2015 high and Dec 2015 high.

Despite the bullish break above the 2.4 percent earlier this week, the yield has struggled to gather upside traction. Even a better-than-expected US GDP reading, failed to push the yield above 2.5 percent.

Note - Catalan crisis and the resulting haven demand for the treasuries may have pushed yields back to 2.428 percent.

Technicals

Daily chart

The failure at the long-term descending trend line validates the argument that long-term moving averages initially work as contrarian indicators. The chart above shows bullish 50-day MA and 100-day MA crossover.

The spot looks set to revisit the rising trend line which is seen offering support around 113.35 levels on Monday.

Weekly chart

Only an end of the week close above the descending trend line hurdle would signal continuation of the rally from the June 2016 low of 98.79.

Monthly chart

The monthly chart looks super bullish. A break above the falling trend line would open doors for a sharp rally to the inverse head and shoulders neckline level of 126.40.

US 10-year yield monthly chart

The above chart shows-

Higher lows pattern

Bullish RSI

Inverse head and shoulders pattern

USD/JPY View