Current Price: 105.43

Yen retreats sharply, erases gains versus the greenback.

USD/JPY rises above Monday’s levels and even above the crucial 105.00.

The USD/JPY surged late on Tuesday, once Wall Street held decisively to gains. The improvement in risk sentiment and higher US yields boosted the pair. Investors await more details regarding the fiscal stimulus package in the US. The rally in Wall Street should boost Asian shares at the opening, but the recovery will likely be challenged on Wednesday. Volatility in yen’s crosses is set to remain elevated for the near future. The USD/JPY held to gains even when Wall Street traded in red showing a stronger US dollar. The DXY had the best day in months.

Short-term technical outlook

Volatility keeps practically all price targets reachable in the short-term. On Tuesday 100.00 was a possibility and on early Wednesday, if it holds above 105.50, 107.70/108.00 would be an achievable level. The USD/JPY continues to make wild swings, making technical indicators less reliable. The main trend still points to the downside, but a slide under 104.40 is needed to clear the way to more losses. Key support levels below are located around 103.00 and at the 101.00 area. A consolidation around or above 105.50 should add support for another bullish run.

Support levels: 104.50 103.70 102.80

Resistance levels: 105.80 106.80 107.70

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY