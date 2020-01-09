USD/JPY Current price: 109.36
- Ebbing tensions between the US and Iran underpin risk appetite.
- The macroeconomic calendar will remain scarce ahead of the US Nonfarm Payroll report.
- USD/JPY bullish in the short-term, major resistance area at 109.70.
The USD/JPY pair keeps advancing, underpinned by risk-appetite. The pair trades in the 109.30 price zone, amid abating fears of an escalation in the Middle-East conflict. Asian and European equities trade in the green, following the positive lead of Wall Street, which neared record highs on Wednesday after US President Trump announced sanctions on Iran but no additional actions. Tehran also poured cold water on the issue, announcing no aims to continue retaliating or to start a war.
The Japanese macroeconomic calendar had nothing relevant to offer overnight, while the US one will bring the usual weekly unemployment figures, relevant ahead of the Nonfarm Payroll report. Ebbing concerns backing the market’s mood will likely keep the pair underpinned.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is nearing the critical 109.70 price zone, where it set a multi-month high early December, to later met sellers around it several times. The pair is overbought in the short-term amid rapidly rising in these last two days, but the risk remains skewed to the upside. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair has held above its 100 and 200 SMA after breaking above them on Wednesday, while the 20 SMA accelerates north well below the current level. Technical indicators consolidate in overbought territory with modest bullish slopes, indicating the absence of selling interest.
Support levels: 108.90 108.50 108.10
Resistance levels: 109.70 110.00 110.40
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
