USD/JPY Current price: 107.13
- Uncertainty regarding the economic future keeps USD/JPY at the lower end of its range.
- The preliminary estimate of the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is foreseen in July at 79.
- USD/JPY is technically neutral-to-bearish, could reach the bottom of its range at 106.60.
The USD/JPY pair is trading lifeless around the 107.00 level for a fifth consecutive week, confined this Friday to a tight 20 pips’ range. The lack of response of the pair is directly correlated to the high levels of uncertainty resulting from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. After the initial chaos unwound massive stimulus measures taken by central banks, many have now adopted a wait-and-see stance, the BOJ included. There’s so much a central bank can do to support the economy and needs time to assess the effects of its decisions.
In the meantime, the pandemic continues to spread globally, with the US reporting a record of roughly 75,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, and Tokyo moving to an alert stage, as the region also suffered a spike of new contagions this week. The USD and the JPY are both considered safe-haven, hence, the absence of a directional trend. Intraday moves are linked to sentiment, but this last is incapable of triggering a breakout.
As the week comes to an end, the pair could see some action with the release of the preliminary estimate of the US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, foreseen in July at 79 from 78.1 in the previous month.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is neutral-to-bearish according to intraday charts, and closer to the lower end of its latest range, the 106.60 price zone. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is trading just below a congestion of moving averages, with the 20 SMA below the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hover around their midlines with modest downward slopes. The pair can test the mentioned low on a break below 106.95, while to the upside, it could advance towards the 107.70 price zone before meeting sellers.
Support levels: 106.95 106.60 106.20
Resistance levels: 107.30 107.75 108.10
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
