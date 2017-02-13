USD/JPY Forecast: Sentiment backs the yen

USD/JPY Current price: 113.35

View Live Chart for the USD/JPY

Sentiment backs the yen. Risk aversion dominated the Asian session, with the yen benefiting the most, by news that US President Donald Trump's national security advisor Michael Flynn quit, and after Toshiba unexpectedly delayed the release of its earnings report. The company said it expects to book a $6.3 billion write-down in its nuclear power business, due to cost overruns at its US unit and diminishing prospects for its atomic-energy operations. The USD/JPY pair fell down to 113.24, and trades barely above the level ahead of Wall Street's opening. In the 1 hour chart, the price remains above its moving averages, with the 100 SMA offering an immediate support at 113.15, whilst technical indicators head lower within negative territory, supporting some further declines on a break below the mentioned support. In the 4 hours chart, the price is barely holding above a horizontal 100 SMA, whilst the Momentum indicator aims modestly higher within neutral territory, but the RSI indicator maintains its downward slope, now around 51. Below 113.15, the risk turns towards the downside, with scope to test the 112.50 region, should Yellen disappoint.

Support levels: 113.15 112.80 112.50

Resistance levels: 113.70 114.20 114.50

Interested in USD/JPY technicals? Check out the key levels