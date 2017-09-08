USD/JPY Forecast: Sellers in control, risk reversal hits 2-month low
The Dollar-Yen pair fell to a low of 109.56 yesterday on fresh geopolitical concerns before recovering sharply to end the day just above the 110.00 handle. The long lower shadow of the Wednesday’s candle is encouraging for the bulls, but the risk reversal suggests the bears have regained control ahead of tomorrow’s US CPI release.
One-month 25-delta risk reversal
- The risk reversal fell to -1.40 yesterday; the lowest level since June 6.
- The drop indicates an increased demand for Put options.
Sell-off likely to gather pace once yield spread breaks below 2.15
- The chart above shows the spread or the difference between the US 10-year Treasury yield and the Japan 10-year Government Bond yield. The spread currently stands at 218 bps.
- The spread confirmed a bearish break of the symmetrical triangle pattern [bearish continuation] earlier this month. The subsequent attempts to take back the triangle pattern have failed.
- The sell-off is seen gathering pace once the spread breaks below the descending trend line support of 2.15. Such a move is likely if the US weekly jobless claims data due today and tomorrow’s Us CPI number misses estimates by a big margin.
Technicals
Daily chart
Resistance
- 110.18 [5-DMA] - 110.40 [10-DMA]
- 110.62 [weekly 50-MA]
- 110.98 [61.8% Fib R of 108.80-114.49]
Support
- 109.43 [support offered by the trend line sloping upwards from the April 17 low and June 14 low]
- 109.00 [psychological level]
- 108.80 [June 14 low]
View:
- An erratic recovery from the low of 109.56 failed to take out the downward sloping 5-DMA in the Asian session today. When viewed in light of the drop in the risk reversals, the rejection at the 5-DMA suggests the spot is more likely to revisit yesterday’s low of 109.56 and 109.45 [support offered by the trend line sloping upwards from the April 17 low and June 14 low].
- An end of the day close below 109.45, coupled with a break below 2.15 on the yield spread chart would be an advance indicator of a big sell-off to sub-108.00 levels. On the higher side, only an end of the day close above 110.98 [61.8% Fib R of 108.80-114.49] would revive the bullish trade.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.