USD/JPY Forecast: Sellers in control, risk reversal hits 2-month low

The Dollar-Yen pair fell to a low of 109.56 yesterday on fresh geopolitical concerns before recovering sharply to end the day just above the 110.00 handle. The long lower shadow of the Wednesday’s candle is encouraging for the bulls, but the risk reversal suggests the bears have regained control ahead of tomorrow’s US CPI release.

One-month 25-delta risk reversal

The risk reversal fell to -1.40 yesterday; the lowest level since June 6.

The drop indicates an increased demand for Put options.

Sell-off likely to gather pace once yield spread breaks below 2.15

The chart above shows the spread or the difference between the US 10-year Treasury yield and the Japan 10-year Government Bond yield. The spread currently stands at 218 bps.

The spread confirmed a bearish break of the symmetrical triangle pattern [bearish continuation] earlier this month. The subsequent attempts to take back the triangle pattern have failed.

The sell-off is seen gathering pace once the spread breaks below the descending trend line support of 2.15. Such a move is likely if the US weekly jobless claims data due today and tomorrow’s Us CPI number misses estimates by a big margin.

Technicals

Daily chart

Resistance

110.18 [5-DMA] - 110.40 [10-DMA]

110.62 [weekly 50-MA]

110.98 [61.8% Fib R of 108.80-114.49]

Support

109.43 [support offered by the trend line sloping upwards from the April 17 low and June 14 low]

109.00 [psychological level]

108.80 [June 14 low]

View: