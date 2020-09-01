USD/JPY Current price: 105.98
- The soft tone of Treasury yields capped the upside in USD/JPY.
- Japanese manufacturing output improved in August but remained in contraction territory.
- USD/JPY is still at risk of falling despite a modest intraday advance.
The USD/JPY pair trades just below the 106.00 level as the American session comes to an end, unable to advance despite the renewed dollar’s demand and the positive performance of Wall Street. Solid US economic data backed the advance of indexes and the greenback, although investors were still eager for safety. US Treasury yields remained under pressure, ending the day lower.
Japan published some encouraging figures at the beginning of the day, as the unemployment rate stayed steady at 2.9% in July against the 3.0% expected, while the August Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI improved to 47.2 from 46.6. On a down note, Capital Spending declined 11.3% against a 4.3% advance expected. This Wednesday, the country will publish August Monetary Base, while BOJ’s Wakatabe will offer a speech.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the USD/JPY pair has little chances of extending its advance. The 4-hour chart shows that the price is stuck around directionless moving averages, unable to move beyond converging 100 and 200 SMAs. The Momentum indicator advanced above its midline, but the RSI indicator is flat within neutral levels.
Support levels: 105.50 105.10 104.80
Resistance levels: 106.35 106.70 107.10
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
