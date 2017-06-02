The Dollar-Yen pair fell to 111.62 levels on Monday as the 10-year treasury yield tanked close to 7 basis points. The gains in the Japanese Yen were largely in line with the uptick in other traditional safe havens like gold. The rise of populism in Europe (La Pen promises EU referendum) and the resulting widening of the Franco-German yield spread also led to sell-off in EUR/JPY cross, which added to the bearish tone around the Dollar-Yen pair.

The spot was last seen trading around 111.85 levels. The drop in the treasury yields and the resulting narrowing of the US-Japan yield spread could continue to weigh over the USD/JPY pair in the short-run. Moreover, the markets are unimpressed by the latest efforts from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to keep the yield curve from steepening further. Furthermore, there is growing speculation that the BOJ would have to step away from its ultra easy monetary policy or else attract unwanted attention from Trump administration.

Trump Bump also appears to have run out of steam. Markets are slowly taking note of the fact that all is not hunky-dory in Trump Presidency. That should keep the Yen in demand. The macro outlook fits perfectly with the technical picture which suggests potential for another 200-pip drop from the current levels.

Technicals - Bearish break from the sideways channel confirmed

Daily chart

Monday’s bearish daily close has opened doors for a sell-off to 110.50-110.40 (measured move objective).

On the downside, strong support is seen at 111.36 (76.4% Fib extension + Nov 28 low) and at 110.03 (100% Fib extension) - 109.93 (50% fib retracement of Trump bump).

Short-term bearish invalidation is seen only if the spot closes above 112.37.

AUD/USD Forecast: Inside day candle ahead of the RBA rate decision

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is widely expected to keep rates unchanged at 1.5%. Traders would be interested to see the reaction to the miss in the fourth - quarter CPI. RBA governor Philip Lowe reinforced the flexibility of the RBA’s 2-3 percent inflation target last year in September and had said his colleagues hadn’t been “nutters” when it came to meeting the goal.

Thus, the bank may look through soft inflation numbers. However, RBA prefers a weaker Aussie dollar, thus the recent rally may not go down well with the central banks.

Overall, there is enough room for the RBA to sound optimistic… courtesy of a sharp rise in the commodity prices and record high trade surplus. That would boost Aussie bond yields and strengthen the bid tone around the AUD.

Daily chart

Inverse head and shoulder breakout last week signaled a potential for rally to 0.7835 levels in the short-run.

However, repeated failure to 0.77 handle last week coupled with ‘inside day’ candle stick pattern suggests a potential for correction to 0.76-0.7580 levels.

On a larger scheme of things, only a daily close below 200-DMA of 0.7494 would signal the pair has topped out.

On the higher side, a break above 0.77 would open doors for a potential move above 0.7835 (2016 high).

A rebound from 0.7640 (neckline) - 0.76 (zero figure) range on slightly hawkish RBA could yield a break above 0.77 handle.