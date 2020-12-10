The USD/JPY pair remains bounded inside a range, unable to set short-term direction.

The technical picture remains neutral but bears seem to hold the upper hand.

The USD/JPY pair received a boost during the first half of the day on Thursday and reached an eight-day high at 104.58, but lost steam and erased intraday gains throughout the New York session. The US dollar came under renewed pressure following the release of disappointing jobless claims data and few signs of progress on stimulus negotiations in the US Congress. Risk sentiment deteriorated, favoring the safe-haven yen and pushing Wall Street indexes mostly lower.

Following a few sessions in seesaw-mode, technical indicators have turned flat, not only in the 4-hour chart but also in the daily chart. In the meantime, the USD/JPY pair consolidates between the 100- and the 200-period SMA in the 4-hour, giving no clear cues for the upcoming sessions. Given USD's recent weakness, bears could have the upper hand with an immediate downside target seen at the 104.00 psychological level, which remains critical in the short-term. On the other hand, the pair needs a sustained move above 104.40 to tilt the bias in favor of the bulls.

Support levels: 104.00 103.85 103.60

Resistance levels: 104.40 104.75 105.00