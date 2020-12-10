- The USD/JPY pair remains bounded inside a range, unable to set short-term direction.
- The technical picture remains neutral but bears seem to hold the upper hand.
The USD/JPY pair received a boost during the first half of the day on Thursday and reached an eight-day high at 104.58, but lost steam and erased intraday gains throughout the New York session. The US dollar came under renewed pressure following the release of disappointing jobless claims data and few signs of progress on stimulus negotiations in the US Congress. Risk sentiment deteriorated, favoring the safe-haven yen and pushing Wall Street indexes mostly lower.
Following a few sessions in seesaw-mode, technical indicators have turned flat, not only in the 4-hour chart but also in the daily chart. In the meantime, the USD/JPY pair consolidates between the 100- and the 200-period SMA in the 4-hour, giving no clear cues for the upcoming sessions. Given USD's recent weakness, bears could have the upper hand with an immediate downside target seen at the 104.00 psychological level, which remains critical in the short-term. On the other hand, the pair needs a sustained move above 104.40 to tilt the bias in favor of the bulls.
Support levels: 104.00 103.85 103.60
Resistance levels: 104.40 104.75 105.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
