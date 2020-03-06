USD/JPY collapses in a safe haven frenzy.

Pair tumbles 2.5% in five days, 5.9% since February 21.

Better US statistics did little to assist the dollar.

The title of last week’s USD/JPY forecast was ‘Waiting for the China impact’. This week it arrived as safety trading and the plunge in US Treasury rates took a hammer to USD/JPY. Following its 3.3% loss in the February 24-28 trading, dollar yen continued its Treasury fueled collapse this week, shedding an additional 2.5%, opening at 108.13 on Monday and ending on Friday at 105.48. It was just two weeks ago that the USD/JPY opened at its ten month high of 112.07.

Behind the dollar descent has been the unprecedented demand for the safety of US Treasuries that has stripped more than 70 basis point of yield from the 10-year Treasury in two weeks. The combination of the yen’s traditional role as a safe-haven currency in Asia and the global surge into dollar assets overrode any other consideration in the week’s action.

Japanese statistics March 2-6

Tuesday

Consumer confidence reported dropped to 38.4 in February the Cabinet Office gauge, marking a decline from the December and January recovery to 39.1 after September’s eight year low at 35.6.

The Jibun Bank Services PMI slipped into contraction in February at 46.8 from 51 in January.

Thursday

Overall household spending for the year sank 3.9% in January, slightly better than the -4% forecast and December’s 4.8% decline. It was the fourth loss in a row.

Friday

The January preliminary coincident Index, which chart to overall state of the Japanese economy rose to 94.7 in January up from 94.4 in December. It was the best score since October. The preliminary leading economic Index fell to 90.3 in January from 91 in December, missing the forecast of 91.9.

Japanese statistics March 9-13

Monday

Fourth quarter annualized gross domestic product is projected to be revised to -6.6% from -6.3%. The quarterly figure is forecast to drop to -1.7% from -1.6%. The Eco Watchers Survey from the Cabinet Office is estimated to rise to 45.7 in February from 41.8 in January. The current conditions editions of the survey is expected to rise to 44.6 for February from 41.9.

Thursday

The producer price index in February is expected to fall 0.3% after January’s 0.2% gain. The yearly rate will drop to 1% from 1.7%.

Japanese statistics conclusion

On their own some of Japan’s recent statistics, the confident index in January and consumer confidence in February might offer some hope that the Japanese economy could avoid a recession in the first quarter following the more than 6% annualized drop it the fourth quarter of 2019. But when combined with the weakness in others, household spending and the leading economic index and the fallout from the Coronavirus in China and elsewhere, it is hard to see how Japan avoid contraction in the first quarter and likely the second.

US statistics March 2-6

American statistics though plentiful and generally good played second or maybe third fiddle to the Fed and the credit markets.

The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index for February on Monday at 50.1 missed the 50.5 forecast and just remained in expansion after January’s surprise vault to 50.9 following five months of contractions. New orders slipped below 50 to 49.8 as predicted, from 52 in January, like the overall gauge, the first expansion score since August. The employment index provided a small surprise rising to 46.9 in February on a 46.6 estimate, from 46.6 the previous month.

Construction spending in January more than doubled its 0.7% forecast at 1.8% and December was revised to 0.2% from -0.2%.

The Fed unanimous vote to cut the base rate by 0.5% announced at 10:00 am on Tuesday just after the equity market opened was, as the BOC cut, specific to the “evolving risks to economic activity” posed by the Coronavirus. A rate decrease had been almost universally expected at the FOMC meeting in two weeks and its early arrival did nothing to improve the day’s equity or credit trading where the Dow lost 786 points and the 10-year Treasury shed 16 points closing at 1.001%.

Former Vice-President Joe Biden’s victory in the day’s Super Tuesday primary voting against Bernie Sanders the self-proclaimed democratic socialist Senator from Vermont sent both markets into reverse on Wednesday with the 10-year gaining 5 points to 1.06% and the Dow soaring 1173 points its second largest one day gain on record. The record of 1,293 points had been set two days earlier on Monday.

Wednesday’s service sector PMI was notably better than forecast, especially given the two month old viral crisis. The overall score from the Institute for Supply Management at 57.3 for February was up from 55.5 prior and ahead of the 54.9 estimate. New orders forged higher to 63.1 from 56.2, skipping past the 56.3 predictions with the best reading since June 2018. Even the employment index improved more than predicted to 55.6 over at 54.1 predictions and January’s 53.1.

The Fed Beige Bok prepared for the March 17-18 FOMC said that the economy expanded at a “modest to moderate “rate over the six seeks since it last editions.

Initial jobless claims on Thursday rose to 216,000 in the week ending February 28th, but the 4-week moving average of 213,000 remains at the extreme low end of the range for the past five decades.

The Labor Department’s Employment Situation Report for February on Friday confirmed that the US economy, despite the near panic in the trading markets over the Coronavirus has continued to create jobs and income for US workers.

US statistics March 9-13

A relatively light week in the States

Consumer prices for February son Tuesday will provide an indication of where the Fed’s preferred PCE gauge will be later in the month. Headline CPI is forecast to flat on the month down from 0.1% in January and annul price gains are expected to drop to 2.3% in February from 2.5% prior. Core rates are expected to be stable at 0.2% on the month and 2.3% on the year.

The Michigan Consumer Sentiment index for March on Friday will give the first good reading on the reaction the Coronavirus that has so roiled markets. Sentiment is forecast to fall to 97 in March from 101.

Statistics conclusion

Traders are primed for confirmation that the dire economic situation that they see coming in the first and second quarters is genuine.

Weaker than forecast US data will accentuate the present equity, credit and dollar trends but, as with the service ISM numbers, good news will have to build a critical mass before it affects market attitudes.

The dollar will not be revived until the safety panic in the bond market abates. Until then the trading relevance of better US than Japanese statistics to dollar yen will be limited at best.

The Fed’s 0.5% rate cut confirms the immediate bond market view and underlines the inability of the Bank of Japan to assist its own economy through monetary policy.

USD/JPY technical outlook

The reanimation of the yen safety trade has taken the dollar yen to the limit of its three year range.

Not surprisingly the relative strength index (RSI) is massively oversold but in a externally driven market such as the past two weeks, reversion to the mean indicators lose predictive power until the panic subsides.

The 21-day average has moved sharply negative with the 100-day at a distance. Despite the magnitude of the recent move the long up-slope from August to February has kept the 200-day average from falling but that cannot last.

First support is at 105.00 just below the 105.06 low in August. Yen technicals have a well know affinity for lines at the figure and half-figure marks. Next is a weak line at 104.75 from the March 2018 bottom. Below that are lines at 104.20 and 103.45 from the third quarter of 2016 then 101.50, 100.30 and the low in August 2016 of 99.50.

Resistance is much more recent with lines at 107.50, 108.00, 108.40 and 109.00, all from the September to February ranges. Above we have 109.60, 110.00 and 110.45 from January and February this year.

USD/JPY sentiment poll

From three bullish views last week the USD/JPY retains two.

In the one week outlook bullish slips to 31% from 47%, bearish rises to 23% from 20% and neutral dominates at 46% up from 33%. The forecast of 105.43 from 109.32 simply reflects reality.

The one month view is bullish 78% from 52%, less bearish 16% from 39% and even less neutral 6% vs 9%. The forecast sees a return to 107.72 from current levels though down from last week's 108.39.

The one quarter view is highly bullish, 87% vs 50%, far less bearish 13% vs 33% and without any neutral opinion. The forecast of 108.12 is just below last week's 108.40.

February's extraordinary collapse in the USD/JPY is clearly an event phenomenon. As that pressure eases the natural tendency to reversion will reappear.