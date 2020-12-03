USD/JPY Current price: 104.27

Japan Jibun Bank Services PMI confirmed at 47.8 in November, slightly better than anticipated.

US employment data and the ISM Services PMI in the docket today.

USD/JPY gains bearish traction but remains above 104.00.

The broad dollar’s weakness continues, with European currencies and commodity-linked ones flirting with this year’s highs against the American currency. The USD/JPY pair is trading lower within range in the 104.30 price zone. Optimism surrounding a stimulus package in the US cooled down after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected the bipartisan $908 billion proposal. Market players are disappointed amid the lack of agreement between lawmakers.

US Treasury yields retreated from their weekly highs, while European equities are unable to turn green, pressuring the pair. Japan reported its November Jibun Bank Services PMI, which was revised to 47.8 from a previous estimate of 47.7.

The US will publish today the official ISM Services PMI, foreseen at 56 in November. The country will also release Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended November 27, expected at 775K, and other employment-related data, critical ahead of tomorrow’s NFP report.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is at risk of falling further in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is now developing below all of its moving averages, which remain directionless and confined to a tight range. Technical indicators head south and are currently piercing their midlines. Bears will have more chances once the pair breaks below the 103.90 support.

Support levels: 103.90 103.50 103.10

Resistance levels: 104.50 104.90 105.30