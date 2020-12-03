USD/JPY Current price: 104.27
- Japan Jibun Bank Services PMI confirmed at 47.8 in November, slightly better than anticipated.
- US employment data and the ISM Services PMI in the docket today.
- USD/JPY gains bearish traction but remains above 104.00.
The broad dollar’s weakness continues, with European currencies and commodity-linked ones flirting with this year’s highs against the American currency. The USD/JPY pair is trading lower within range in the 104.30 price zone. Optimism surrounding a stimulus package in the US cooled down after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rejected the bipartisan $908 billion proposal. Market players are disappointed amid the lack of agreement between lawmakers.
US Treasury yields retreated from their weekly highs, while European equities are unable to turn green, pressuring the pair. Japan reported its November Jibun Bank Services PMI, which was revised to 47.8 from a previous estimate of 47.7.
The US will publish today the official ISM Services PMI, foreseen at 56 in November. The country will also release Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended November 27, expected at 775K, and other employment-related data, critical ahead of tomorrow’s NFP report.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is at risk of falling further in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is now developing below all of its moving averages, which remain directionless and confined to a tight range. Technical indicators head south and are currently piercing their midlines. Bears will have more chances once the pair breaks below the 103.90 support.
Support levels: 103.90 103.50 103.10
Resistance levels: 104.50 104.90 105.30
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh 32-month high above 1.21
EUR/USD sets a new 32-month high above 1.21. The safe-haven dollar is under pressure amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus and an upcoming vaccine. Investors are shrugging off Germany's extended restrictions. EZ PMIs and pre-NFP US data is eyed.
GBP/USD extends recovery towards 1.34 amid Brexit drama
GBP/USD is rising to 1.34, shrugging off Brexit concerns. France may reportedly veto a deal if it sees too many compromises from the EU. The final US Services PMI, vaccine developments and US data are all awaited.
XAU/USD climbs to multi-day tops, just above $1840 level
Gold edged higher through the early European session and climbed to eight-day tops, around the $1845 region in the last hour.
Forex Today: Dollar remains on the back foot as two hopes clash with two concerns, data eyed
The US dollar remains on the back foot amid a mix of positive and adverse developments. US coronavirus cases and worsening relations with China weigh on sentiment, while stimulus and vaccine hope boost sentiment.
Extra week of Black Friday!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!