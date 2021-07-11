The USD/JPY pair retains its negative tone, according to the daily chart. The pair keeps developing below a directionless 20 SMA, although it holds above a bullish 100 SMA. Technical indicators have lost their bearish strength but remain within negative levels. In the 4-hour chart, the risk is also skewed to the downside, as the pair remains below a firmly bearish 20 SMA while struggling to overcome a flat 200 SMA. Technical indicators are steady below their midlines, lacking directional strength.

Japan published June Money Supply M2, which rose 5.9% YoY, below the expected 5.9%. Asian shares closed in the red, weighed by the dominant risk-off mood and poor Chinese inflation figures, as the monthly CPI decreased 0.4% in June. Over the weekend, a Japan´s top government spokesman said that the country is ready to pump more money into the economy to ease the pain of a prolonged pandemic and after announcing yet another state of emergency for Tokyo. The country will publish June Machine Tool Orders on Monday.

The USD/JPY pair trimmed part of its weekly gains but finished it in the red in the 110.10 price zone. The pair recovered at the end of the week on the back of a better market mood, underpinned by substantial gains in Wall Street and a recovery in US government bond yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note settled at 1.36%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 closed at record highs.

