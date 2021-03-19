USD/JPY Current price: 108.73

The Bank of Japan expanded its JGB yield target band, dropped the ETF buying target.

US Treasury yields pulled back from over one-year highs.

USD/JPY flirts with weekly lows and could extend its slide.

The USD/JPY pair trades at the lower end of its weekly range flirting with the post-Fed low at 108.62. The pair advanced during the Asian session after the Bank of Japan expanded the JGB yield target band and dropped ETF buying target, adding more flexibility to its monetary policy. The BOJ kept the maintained rates at -0.1% and long-term rates at zero but dropped from the policy statement its reference to a 6 trillion yen target for annual purchases of exchange trade funds. Also, it tweaked its stance on letting long-term rates move between -025%/+025%.

Equities were down in Asia, following the lead of Wall Street, limiting the pair’s bullish potential. European indexes opened lower, but yields pulled back, sending the dollar down across the board and USD/JPY to the current lows. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note stands below 1.70%.

Japan also published February National inflation figures. The headline reading printed at -0.4%, worse than the -0.2% expected. As for the US, the country won’t release macroeconomic figures this Friday.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is at risk of extending its decline in the near-term, according to the 4-hour chart. After failing to move above it, the pair is now well below a mildly bearish 20 SMA, still above bullish longer ones. Technical indicators grind lower within negative levels. The risk is skewed to the downside as long as the pair remains below 109.00. Still, the pair will likely continue to depend on US yields behaviour.

Support levels: 108.40 108.05 107.70

Resistance levels: 109.00 109.40 109.85