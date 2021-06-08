USD/JPY Current price: 109.42

Japan Q1 Gross Domestic Product was confirmed at -1% QoQ.

US government bond yields pressure weekly lows, weighing on the pair.

USD/JPY maintains its bearish stance in the near-term, critical support at 108.90.

The dollar advanced this Tuesday, pushing USD/JPY towards the 109.50 price zone, from where it currently retreats. Most majors trimmed Monday’s gains against the greenback, as investors would rather hear from US inflation and the ECB before taking firmer positions.

European equities are up, signaling a better market mood, to the detriment of the American currency, although gains are modest. Meanwhile, US government bond yields pressure weekly lows, with that on the 10-year Treasury note currently at 1.55%.

Japan published its Q1 Gross Domestic Product, which came better than anticipated, printing at -1% QoQ. The country’s trade balance posted a surplus of ¥289.5 billion in April, while May’s Eco Watchers Survey indicated a better business sentiment, as the assessment of the current situation improved to 38.1 while the outlook jumped to 47.6.

The US macroeconomic calendar includes the April Goods Trade Balance, previously at $85.2 billion.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is technically neutral and at risk of falling further in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it has recovered above a flat 100 SMA, but also that it holds below a bearish 20 SMA. Technical indicators turned lower within negative levels, indicating absent buying interest. The bearish case would be firmer on a break below 108.90, while bulls could have a chance of an advance beyond the 109.60 resistance level.

Support levels: 109.20 108.90 108.50

Resistance levels: 109.60 110.10 110.45