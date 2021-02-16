USD/JPY Current price: 105.32

The American dollar eases against all of its major rivals amid risk-appetite.

US Treasury yields soared ahead of Wall Street’s opening.

USD/JPY eases from its recent highs, its bearish potential is limited.

Pressure on the dollar is sending the USD/JPY pair lower after it hit 105.62, its highest in a week. US Treasury yields reach fresh one-year high in pre-opening trading, with that on the 10-year note hitting 1.25%, currently around 1.23%. Higher government bond yields usually reflect risk-appetite and tend to play against the Japanese currency, considered a safe-haven alongside the greenback. The relation has changed these days, with the greenback falling against most major rivals in risk-on scenarios.

Japan published the December Tertiary Industry Index, which came in at -0.4% vs the -0.6% expected. The US has a light macroeconomic calendar, as it will publish the February NY Empire State Manufacturing Index foreseen at 6 from 3.5 previously, and December TIC flows. Also, investors await news related to a US stimulus package.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair trades just above the 23.6% retracement of its latest daily advance in the 105.30 price zone. In the near-term, the risk of a steeper decline seems limited, as, in the 4-hour chart, USD/JPY keeps developing above bullish moving averages. Technical indicators retreated from overbought readings but lack bearish strength, consolidating well into positive levels. The main support is 104.95, the 38.2% retracement of the mentioned daily advance.

Support levels: 104.95 104.70 104.40

Resistance levels: 105.75 106.10 106.50