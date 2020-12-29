USD/JPY Current price: 103.65

US Congress discusses increase direct payments from $600 to $2,000.

Major pairs continue to trade within familiar levels amid low volumes.

USD/JPY is neutral in the near-term, with the risk skewed to the downside.

Risk-appetite leads the way within financial markets, although currency pairs keep struggling to post relevant directional movements. The dollar is the weakest, despite the House of Representatives voted to increase the direct payments in the coronavirus relief bill from $600 to $2,000. The bill needs now Senate approval, which seems a bit tougher to get. USD/JPY retreated from near the 104.00 are to the current 103.60 price zone.

Japan didn’t publish macroeconomic data this Tuesday, while the US calendar will include minor figures that hardly affect price action.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is neutral in the near-term, with the risk still skewed to the downside. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators stand pat around their midlines, without directional strength. The price is struggling around a mildly bullish 20 SMA, but the upside is limited by bearish longer moving averages. Bears could gain control on a break below 103.15, although chances of such a decline are a few.

Support levels: 103.50 103.15 102.70

Resistance levels: 103.90 104.30 104.70