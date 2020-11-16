USD/JPY Current price: 104.58
- The Japanese Q3 GDP beat expectations as the economy grew 5% QoQ.
- Hopes related to the coronavirus vaccines continue to underpin the market’s mood.
- USD/JPY is technically bearish, although optimism limits the downside.
The American dollar edged higher at the weekly opening amid an upbeat market mood, despite the current situation. Uncertainty about the US election seems to be slowly clearing in favor of Joe Biden, while record coronavirus contagions have been overshadowed by vaccine hopes. More companies are reporting high levels of effectiveness in their products, with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson expected to report results in the upcoming days.
The USD/JPY pair eased to 104.35, although the rallying equities contained the slide. Japan published the preliminary estimate of Q3 GDP, which came in better than expected, as the economy grew 5% in the quarter and 21.4% when compared to a year earlier. Also, Industrial Production in the country increased by 3.9% MoM in September, slightly below the expected 4%, while Capacity Utilization in the same period surged 6.4%. The US will publish today the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, foreseen in November at 13.5 from the previous 10.5.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair trades in the 104.50 price zone, maintaining a negative bias. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is struggling around a directionless 100 SMA, while the 20 SMA gains bearish traction above the current level, now crossing below the 200 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain directionless within negative levels, indicating absent buying interest.
Support levels: 104.35 103.95 103.50
Resistance levels: 104.75 105.20 105.65
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises beyond 1.1850 amid vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is extending its gains and trades above 1.1850. Optimism about coronavirus vaccines is outweighing the increase in cases on both sides of the Atlantic. US politics and the Asian trade deal are also eyed.
GBP/USD slips below 1.32 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading below 1.32, falling from the highs after UK PM Johnson said that his country can prosper even without a Brexit deal. Talks continue in Brussels.
XAU/USD stuck in range below $1900, awaits fresh impetus
Gold remains buoyed by softer Treasury yields, rising virus fears. Gold’s upside attempts capped by the US dollar bounce. Risky-rally over vaccine optimism appears to fade, lifts USD.
Forex Today: Dollar drops on vaccine optimism, clearer US political horizon, Brexit eyed
The market mood is upbeat ahead of Moderna's vaccine news and the US seems to be moving forward from the elections. A broad Asian trade deal and upbeat Chinse data are also boosting the moment.
WTI: Bear bias intact despite 1.3% rise
Oil gains near 50 cents in Asia on upbeat risk sentiment. The US oil prices are gaining altitude on Monday alongside risk-on action in the global equities and forex markets. The bias remains bearish with prices trading below a descending trendline.