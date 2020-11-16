USD/JPY Current price: 104.58

The Japanese Q3 GDP beat expectations as the economy grew 5% QoQ.

Hopes related to the coronavirus vaccines continue to underpin the market’s mood.

USD/JPY is technically bearish, although optimism limits the downside.

The American dollar edged higher at the weekly opening amid an upbeat market mood, despite the current situation. Uncertainty about the US election seems to be slowly clearing in favor of Joe Biden, while record coronavirus contagions have been overshadowed by vaccine hopes. More companies are reporting high levels of effectiveness in their products, with Moderna and Johnson & Johnson expected to report results in the upcoming days.

The USD/JPY pair eased to 104.35, although the rallying equities contained the slide. Japan published the preliminary estimate of Q3 GDP, which came in better than expected, as the economy grew 5% in the quarter and 21.4% when compared to a year earlier. Also, Industrial Production in the country increased by 3.9% MoM in September, slightly below the expected 4%, while Capacity Utilization in the same period surged 6.4%. The US will publish today the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, foreseen in November at 13.5 from the previous 10.5.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair trades in the 104.50 price zone, maintaining a negative bias. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is struggling around a directionless 100 SMA, while the 20 SMA gains bearish traction above the current level, now crossing below the 200 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain directionless within negative levels, indicating absent buying interest.

Support levels: 104.35 103.95 103.50

Resistance levels: 104.75 105.20 105.65