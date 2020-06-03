USD/JPY Current price: 108.74
- Japan services output bounced in May but remained deep in contraction territory.
- US ADP survey expected to show that the private sector lost 9 million positions in May.
- USD/JPY retains its bullish stance near 109.00, could extend its advance to 109.60.
The USD/JPY pair pressures its recent high at 108.84, as the picture hasn’t changed. High-yielding assets continue to advance, while those considered safe havens are in sell-off mode. The greenback remains the weakest, and that’s why USD/JPY saw limited action throughout the Asian session.
Japan published the Jibun Bank Services PMI, which bounced in May to 26.5 from 21.5. China released the Caixin Services PMI for the same month, which jumped to 55 from 44.4, further boosting the optimistic mood.
The US session will bring the May ADP survey on private jobs’ creation. The sector is expected to have lost 9 million positions, after losing over 20 million in the previous month. The country will also unveil the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, foreseen at 44 from 41.8 in April.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair retains its bullish stance, after bouncing quite fast from an intraday low of 108.69. The 4-hour chart shows that it holds well above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating north above the larger ones. The RSI indicator hovers within overbought levels, while the Momentum indicator resumed its advance after correcting extreme readings.
Support levels: 108.65 108.25 107.90
Resistance levels: 108.85 109.20 109.60
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
