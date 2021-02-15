USD/JPY Current price: 105.32
- Japan’s Gross Domestic Product printed at 3.% QoQ in Q4, beating expectations.
- US markets will remain closed this Monday amid a local holiday.
- USD/JPY is technically bullish and poised to re-test the year high at 105.76.
The week started with the market in risk-on mood, with the greenback pressured against high-yielding rivals but advancing against safe-haven ones. The USD/JPY pair trades in the 105.30 price zone, not far from a fresh four-day high. Volumes are diminished due to holidays in China and the US, the latter probably resulting in little action after London’s close.
Still, stocks trade in the green, while US futures stand at all-time highs, firmly advancing beyond Friday’s closing levels. Data wise, Japan published the preliminary estimate of its Q4 Gross Domestic Product. According to the official report, the economy grew 3% in the three months to December, beating the 2.3% expected. The annual growth hit 12.7% also better than anticipated. The macroeconomic calendar has little to offer for the rest of the day.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is bullish in the near-term. The pair accelerated north above all of its moving averages, which resumed their advances, while technical indicators present a substantial bullish momentum, nearing overbought levels. The pair has intermediate resistance around 105.40, en route to the year’s high at 105.76.
Support levels: 104.95 104.70 104.40
Resistance levels: 105.40 105.80 106.10
View Live Chart for the USD/JPY
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD hits 1.39 amid UK's vaccine rollout, stimulus hopes
GBP/USD has hit a new 34-month high above 1.39 as the UK reached its milestone of jabbing 15 million people with covid vaccines. Markets are also hopeful that US President Biden will pass a large relief bill after the trial of his predecessor Trump ended.
Dogecoin price at risk of 70% correction as Elon Musk grows concerned about DOGE whales
Dogecoin price seems to be breaking out of an ascending triangle in a downward direction after enduring a two-week-long consolidation phase. Further selling pressure could see DOGE's market value dive to $0.018.
EUR/USD edges higher amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD has been advancing above 1.21 amid a risk-on mood. Optimism about vaccines and the fresh focus on US stimulus is boosting sentiment. European industrial output is eyed and US markets are closed on Monday.
XAU/USD remains depressed below $1820 level amid risk-on mood
A combination of factors prompted some fresh selling around gold. The upbeat market mood, surging US bond yields exerted pressure on the metal. Sustained USD selling might extend some support and help limit any further losses.
US Dollar Index meets initial support near 90.30
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), starts the week on the back footing near the 90.30 region.