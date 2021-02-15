USD/JPY Current price: 105.32

Japan’s Gross Domestic Product printed at 3.% QoQ in Q4, beating expectations.

US markets will remain closed this Monday amid a local holiday.

USD/JPY is technically bullish and poised to re-test the year high at 105.76.

The week started with the market in risk-on mood, with the greenback pressured against high-yielding rivals but advancing against safe-haven ones. The USD/JPY pair trades in the 105.30 price zone, not far from a fresh four-day high. Volumes are diminished due to holidays in China and the US, the latter probably resulting in little action after London’s close.

Still, stocks trade in the green, while US futures stand at all-time highs, firmly advancing beyond Friday’s closing levels. Data wise, Japan published the preliminary estimate of its Q4 Gross Domestic Product. According to the official report, the economy grew 3% in the three months to December, beating the 2.3% expected. The annual growth hit 12.7% also better than anticipated. The macroeconomic calendar has little to offer for the rest of the day.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is bullish in the near-term. The pair accelerated north above all of its moving averages, which resumed their advances, while technical indicators present a substantial bullish momentum, nearing overbought levels. The pair has intermediate resistance around 105.40, en route to the year’s high at 105.76.

Support levels: 104.95 104.70 104.40

Resistance levels: 105.40 105.80 106.10