USD/JPY Current price: 103.84

Equities continue to rally after the media called Joe Biden, the elected-president.

Japan’s September Leading Economic Index improved from 88.5 to 92.9.

USD/JPY retains its bearish stance despite the intraday corrective advance.

The greenback is recovering some ground against the safe-haven yen on Monday, with the pair trading around 103.80. The market mood is upbeat after the media called Joe Biden, the US elected-president. Stocks continue to rally, with US futures trading at fresh 3-week highs. Generally speaking, the dollar’s modest advance against its major rivals seems corrective.

Japanese data released at the beginning of the day was encouraging, as the preliminary estimate of the September Leading Economic Index came in at 92.9 from 88.5, while the Coincident Index for the same period improved from 79.4 to 80.8. The US won’t publish relevant macroeconomic figures today, and the week will be scarce of first-tier events. The US presidential election will continue to introduce noise.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair bullish potential is quite limited in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the intraday recovery was barely enough to help technical indicators erase oversold conditions. There are no signs of further strength upwards from them. Also, a firmly bearish 20 SMA has provided dynamic resistance while maintaining its bearish slope below the larger ones. The 104.00 price zone comes as immediate resistance, the area to surpass to confirm additional gains ahead.

Support levels: 103.40 103.05 102.70

Resistance levels: 103.75 104.10 104.50