USD/JPY Current price: 111.25
- The coronavirus spreading outside China triggered a run to safety at the start of the week.
- Equities and government bond yields collapsing leading the way.
- USD/JPY bearish potential increasing, to accelerate south once below 111.10.
Safe-haven assets gapped higher at the weekly opening while equities collapsed, amid weekend coronavirus-related headlines. The outbreak reached Italy, with 4 deaths and roughly 150 cases, and it is what’s hitting the markets the most. The number of cases also rose in South Korea and Iran. The dollar soared against most major rivals, while the yen appreciated too. The USD/JPY pair is down, trading at daily lows in the 111.20 price zone, with yen gains limited by substantial greenback demand.
Japan celebrated a holiday, which means it didn’t release macroeconomic data. The US will publish minor figures, the January Chicago Fed National Activity Index, and the February Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index. Plummeting equities and government bond yields are the main theme this Monday.
USD/JPY short-term technical outlook
The USD/JPY pair is pressuring the 38.2% retracement of its latest bullish run, and technically bearish according to the 4-hour chart, as it has broken below its 20 SMA, which anyway retains its bullish slope. Technical indicators continued to give up, with the Momentum heading south below its 100 level, and the RSI hovering around 52. Further declines are to be expected on a break below 111.10, the immediate support.
Support levels: 111.10 110.80 110.50
Resistance levels: 111.60 112.00 112.40
