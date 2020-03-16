USD/JPY Current price: 105.88

Fed’s massive stimulus couldn’t prevent another day of panic selling in equities.

US Treasury yields trimmed Friday’s gains, fear rules.

USD/JPY retreated from critical Fibonacci resistance level, about to turn bearish.

The USD/JPY resumed its decline at the weekly opening, shedding roughly 200 pips so far this Monday and trading below 106.00. The American dollar gapped lower against most major rivals after the US Federal Reserve announced a surprise rate cut on Sunday, slashing rates to 0.%. The Central Bank also announced a $700 billion worth of bond-buying program and mortgage-based securities buying. Additionally, Powell and Co coordinated actions with five other central banks, opening a dollar swap line. The RBNZ also trimmed rates at the beginning of the week while the BOC acted on Friday. The BOJ also announced a series of emergency monetary policy measures, to cope with the crisis.

Despite the massive stimulus’ announcement, risk-off took over. Equities plummeted with the DJIA futures down 900 points, triggering a limit. Asian and European indexes are firmly lower, while US Treasury yields trimmed most of their Friday’s gains. The yield on the benchmark 10-year note is currently at 0.77%, after touching a daily low of 0.63%.

The coronavirus pandemic has become a real menace to global growth. Multiple countries worldwide are in lockdown, banning travelling and halting activity for a couple of weeks, in an attempt to prevent the wild spread of the virus triggering a collapse of their health systems. In this scenario, recession alarms sound out loud.

Japanese Machinery Orders beat expectations in January, up by 2.9% in the month and down by 0.3% when compared to a year earlier. The US will release today the NY Empire State Manufacturing Index for March, foreseen at 4 from 12.9 previously. Anyway, attention will remain on government measures toward fighting the outbreak. EU Finance Ministers are meeting this Monday, and also the G7.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair has retreated from the 61.8% retracement of its latest slump, now nearing the 38.2% retracement of the same decline at 105.35, the immediate support. The risk of a bearish extension seems limited at this point from a technical perspective, as, in the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA maintains its bullish slope, converging with the mentioned Fibonacci support. The Momentum indicator recovers within positive levels, while the RSI declines, currently at around 51, indicating limited selling interest at the time being. Below the mentioned support, a bearish extension seems more likely.

Support levels: 105.35 105.00 104.65

Resistance levels: 106.75 107.10 107.50