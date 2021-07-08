USD/JPY Current price: 109.83

Japan PM Yoshihide Suga declared A state of emergency for Tokyo.

US Initial Jobless Claims are foreseen at 350K for the week ended July 2.

USD/JPY is technically oversold, but the risk remains skewed to the downside.

Risk aversion is back in fashion, and safe-haven currencies are on the run. The USD/JPY pair plunged to 109.71, following plummeting US government bond yields. Concerns about slowing US economic growth and a conservative Federal Reserve stance, according to the Minutes released on Wednesday, are behind the ongoing sentiment. US Treasury yields plummeted, with that on the 10-year note standing at its lowest since January at 1.25%.

Meanwhile, Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency for Tokyo amid resurgent coronavirus contagions. The measure will run through to August 22, and Tokyo Olympics will be held without public. Additionally, the BOJ is reportedly expected to cut the growth forecast for this year as a result of covid-related restrictions. The central bank is scheduled to meet next week.

Data wise, Japan published the May Trade Balance, which posted a modest ¥2 billion surplus, well below the previous ¥289.5 billion. The Eco Watchers Survey indicated that the Outlook improved in June to 52.4, while the assessment of the current situation deteriorated to 47.6. The US will publish Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended July 2, foreseen at 350K.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair bounced modestly from its daily low, now trading in the 109.80 price zone. The risk is skewed to the downside, although the pair has reached oversold conditions in the near-term. Nevertheless, the 4-hour chart shows that the pair is below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating south below the 100 SMA. Technical indicators decelerated their slides but maintain modest bearish slopes, indicating prevalent selling interest.

Support levels:109.60 109.20 108.95

Resistance levels: 110.15 110.50 110.90