USD/JPY Current price: 105.49

US Treasury yields under pressure amid no progress in a US coronavirus aid package.

Japan Industrial Production is seen up 1.7% monthly basis in August.

USD/JPY is hovering around 105.50 with the risk skewed to the downside.

The USD/JPY pair was able to post a modest intraday recovery, reaching a daily high of 105.62 to later settle in the 105.50 price zone. As usual when risk-off leads lately, the pair was trapped between the demand for the greenback and falling equities, these lasts limiting advances. Meanwhile, US Treasury yields edged lower, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note fell to 0.72%.

The Japanese macroeconomic calendar had little to offer, as the country published September Money Supply, which increased 9%, above the 8.1% expected. This Wednesday, the country will release August Industrial Production, seen up 1.7% MoM and down 13.3% when compared to a year earlier. Capacity Utilization in the same month is foreseen up 3.6%.

USD/JPY short-term technical outlook

The USD/JPY pair is trading a few pips above its 100 SMA in its 4-hour chart, but below the 20 and 200 SMAs, with the shortest heading south, and skewing the risk to the downside. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart have turned flat within negative levels, indicating limited buying interest. The pair would need to advance above 105.80 to become more attractive for bulls, while bears will likely add to their shorts on a break below 105.00.

Support levels: 105.00 104.65 104.20

Resistance levels: 105.80 106.25 106.60